Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect period…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may wa…
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to…
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temper…