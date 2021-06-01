 Skip to main content
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

