Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east.