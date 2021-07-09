This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
