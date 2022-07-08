Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
