Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.