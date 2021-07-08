This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variab…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
This evening in Tulsa: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…