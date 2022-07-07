This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
Today will be hot and humid. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning, but climb quickly and we will be in the low 90s by lunch with hi…
Another heat advisory is in effect for today. Temperatures will warm again into the triple digits with heat index values near 109 degrees. If …
Those temperatures will remain well above average for the next several days ahead. I am forecasting highs above 100 degrees through the week a…
Thursday marks the fourth day in a row with triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the afternoon high. The expected high is 105 later today.…
Happy 4th of July!
Hot, humid conditions will persist again for today. There are many 4th of July celebrations taking place tonight in advance of Monday's holida…
The heat and humidity move back in as we head in to the holiday weekend.
Why are we told it is best to wear light-colored clothing in the hotter months? Turns out, it’s not really a fashion choice as much as it is science.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day…