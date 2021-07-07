Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variab…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
This evening in Tulsa: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…