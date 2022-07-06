For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 82 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
