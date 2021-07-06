This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.98. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
