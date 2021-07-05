This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.24. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
