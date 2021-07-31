Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.