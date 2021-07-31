This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though …
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect d…