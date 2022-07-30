This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
