This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
