Tulsa's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marines created a calculation in 1956 at a training facility to help figure out how far trainees could be pushed during drills while avoiding heat-related illnesses.
Today we will start off in the low 80s with lots of humidity and heat. Winds will be from the south today at 10-15 mph and highs will soar int…
A change in the weather pattern is expected. Today we will still see highs in the upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for a few afternoon…
Today our highs will soar to near 107 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a south wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday through Wednesday we will see temperatures in the low 100s with mostly sunny skies.
Today's highs will climb back into the triple digits. Highs will top off near 105-108 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of th…
Make sure you take your umbrella as you head out the door today. Spotty showers are expected across the area, especially in the morning hours.…
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds EN…
Despite the seemly relentless heat, Tulsa has not yet set any records.