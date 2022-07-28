For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
