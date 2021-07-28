For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will …
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 78F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a ver…