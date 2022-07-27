This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
