This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mainly clear skies. Low 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 81 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast high was 108 degrees. But your car’s thermostat reads 112. The reason has to do with the way “official” temperature readings are taken.
Marines created a calculation in 1956 at a training facility to help figure out how far trainees could be pushed during drills while avoiding heat-related illnesses.
A few scattered showers and storms are possible today, but they will be very hit and miss. Highs today will stay below 100, with intermittent …
Today we will start off in the low 80s with lots of humidity and heat. Winds will be from the south today at 10-15 mph and highs will soar int…
Today will be another warm one, however there is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers. A weak frontal boundary will move through the area.…
Today our highs will soar to near 107 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a south wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday through Wednesday we will see temperatures in the low 100s with mostly sunny skies.
Despite the seemly relentless heat, Tulsa has not yet set any records.
Today's highs will climb back into the triple digits. Highs will top off near 105-108 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of th…
Winds will be light from the south today with highs soaring back into the triple digits. Highs are expected to top out at 103 degrees with a h…