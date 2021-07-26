 Skip to main content
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

