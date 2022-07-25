Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 82 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.