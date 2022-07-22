Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 106. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 81 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.