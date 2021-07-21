Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
