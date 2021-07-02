This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
