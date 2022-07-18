Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 110, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 83 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.