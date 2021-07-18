For the drive home in Tulsa: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
