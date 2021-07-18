Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.