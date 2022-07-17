Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.