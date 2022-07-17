This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
