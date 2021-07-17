Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97.92. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
