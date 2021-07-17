Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97.92. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.