This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may sound a little odd, but it is true.
This dome of high pressure seems relentless.
Despite a cool front moving through today, it will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s. However, we will see a north wind with gusts near…
It will be a nice morning, but another hot afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s, although there will be a light north wind and dew points will …
Heat and humidity are in store for us this afternoon. Highs will be near that 100 degree mark with mostly clear skies and a south breeze.
Today we will begin with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly clear skies are expected today as highs soar back into the low 100s this afternoon.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Temperatures will be in the 100 today with a south wind and building humidity. Mostly sunny skies are expected.
Temperatures this morning are in the 70s, but by the afternoon we are back in the triple digits. Winds will be out of the south with lots of h…
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.