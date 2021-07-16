This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
