Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds overnight. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 83-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.