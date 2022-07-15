This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds overnight. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 83-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may sound a little odd, but it is true.
This dome of high pressure seems relentless.
Despite a cool front moving through today, it will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s. However, we will see a north wind with gusts near…
It will be a nice morning, but another hot afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s, although there will be a light north wind and dew points will …
Heat and humidity are in store for us this afternoon. Highs will be near that 100 degree mark with mostly clear skies and a south breeze.
Today we will begin with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly clear skies are expected today as highs soar back into the low 100s this afternoon.
Today will start off with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies. As we head through the day - it is a quick warm up. We get up into t…
Temperatures this morning are in the 70s, but by the afternoon we are back in the triple digits. Winds will be out of the south with lots of h…
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
Temperatures will be in the 100 today with a south wind and building humidity. Mostly sunny skies are expected.