Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.