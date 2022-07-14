This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may sound a little odd, but it is true.
This dome of high pressure seems relentless.
A few morning showers are possible today ahead of a "cool front" that will be rolling through as we make our way into the weekend. The highs t…
Despite a cool front moving through today, it will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s. However, we will see a north wind with gusts near…
It will be a nice morning, but another hot afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s, although there will be a light north wind and dew points will …
Heat and humidity are in store for us this afternoon. Highs will be near that 100 degree mark with mostly clear skies and a south breeze.
Today we will begin with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly clear skies are expected today as highs soar back into the low 100s this afternoon.
Today will start off with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies. As we head through the day - it is a quick warm up. We get up into t…
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
Temperatures this morning are in the 70s, but by the afternoon we are back in the triple digits. Winds will be out of the south with lots of h…