Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94.73. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.