Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast.