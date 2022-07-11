This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
It may sound a little odd, but it is true.
A few morning showers are possible today ahead of a "cool front" that will be rolling through as we make our way into the weekend. The highs t…
Another heat advisory is in effect for today. Temperatures will warm again into the triple digits with heat index values near 109 degrees. If …
Thursday marks the fourth day in a row with triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the afternoon high. The expected high is 105 later today.…
Those temperatures will remain well above average for the next several days ahead. I am forecasting highs above 100 degrees through the week a…
Heat and humidity are in store for us this afternoon. Highs will be near that 100 degree mark with mostly clear skies and a south breeze.
Today will start off with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies. As we head through the day - it is a quick warm up. We get up into t…
Today we will begin with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly clear skies are expected today as highs soar back into the low 100s this afternoon.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it wil…