Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north.