This evening in Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
