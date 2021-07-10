This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
