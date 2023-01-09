Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
