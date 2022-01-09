 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

