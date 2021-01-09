 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

