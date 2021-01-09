This evening in Tulsa: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. There is only …
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool,…
This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It sh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa…