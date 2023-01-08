 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

