Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph.