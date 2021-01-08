 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

