Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

