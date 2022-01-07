Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.