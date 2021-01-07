 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

