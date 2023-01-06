 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

