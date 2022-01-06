This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 19 degrees is today's …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. …
Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is …
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a …
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…