Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

