This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
