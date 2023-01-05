 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert