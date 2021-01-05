 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

